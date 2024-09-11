Former Houston Astros Reliever Says Team Is Still Clear World Series Contenders
The Houston Astros have undergone quite the turnaround during the 2024 MLB season.
In June, trailing the Seattle Mariners by double-digit games in the American League West, many people thought a firesale would be on the horizon. After making appearances in the ALCS for seven straight years, the magic had worn off.
Alas, the obituaries being written about the Astros being dead were premature.
Their championship mettle began to shine through as the team quickly turned things around in June.
They entered the month eight games under .500 and finished it one game above. Their stellar performance has not slowed down, as they are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the AL since July 1 at 35-25.
4.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the AL West entering play on Wednesday, Houston looks poised to win the division. A first-round bye likely isn’t in their future, but they are trending in the right direction heading into the postseason.
Over at ESPN, Jesse Rogers put together a panel to answer some questions and provide predictions for how the rest of the year will unfold.
One of the questions was who poses the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers?
One person out of all the executives, scouts and players who Rogers spoke to selected the Astros.
"I mean, it's hard to bet against the Astros," New York Mets relief pitcher Ryne Stanek said. "Just the experience and pedigree that's been there for the last decade, basically."
Stanek knows firsthand just how good Houston can be. He pitched three seasons with the franchise and was a key component en route to the 2022 World Series over the Phillies.
He made four appearances during the 2022 playoffs, allowing zero runs while striking out six across three innings.
Despite not being as highly regarded as in years past, it is difficult for anyone to bet against the Astros.
They have more postseason success than any team over the last seven years and know what it takes to find success in October.
If Kyle Tucker can pick up where he left off before he injured his shin, this lineup will be as deep and dangerous as ever. The starting pitching depth is also a strength with Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Justin Verlander, Yusei Kikuchi and Spencer Arrighetti.