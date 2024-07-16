Former Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa Talks About Clubs 'Surprise' Struggles
The Houston Astros had a rough start to the 2024 campaign. They've since figured it out and entered the All-Star break just 1.0 game out of first place in the American League West.
It was tough to judge the Astros for the first part of the season as they dealt with many injuries. Even now, the roster isn't fully healthy.
With all of the success they've found over the past decade, it was safe to say that they were going to figure it out at some point. At times, it looked like it was approaching the end of the dynasty, but Houston had different plans.
Getting healthy will be the priority out of the deadline, as well as additions to the roster in trades they're expected to make.
But their slow start had many around baseball wondering what was going on. However, most players around the league shared on Monday afternoon that they expected them to figure it out, which is exactly what they did.
If anyone understands the type of team the Astros are, it's the players around Major League Baseball who have either been on the team or have dealt with competing against them.
Of those players include former Houston superstar Carlos Correa. Correa spoke to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, saying he knew they'd figure it out.
“I think it surprised us all, (considering) the way they played last year and how it started this year,” Correa said at the All-Star Game media day Monday. “But you knew it was not going to last long. You knew at some point they were going to turn it around. And they’re still favorites to win the division. You know what they say: It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.”
Correa wasn't the only one who shared his thoughts about the situation, but he does know better than anyone how good this group truly is.
Right-hander Kirby Yates of the division rival Texas Rangers said that no one in their clubhouse thought their struggles would continue, as they expected them to get back on track at some point.
They've done just that, and it's another reason why this team is as well known around the league as they are.
The Astros turning it around was impressive, but they know that none of that matters if they don't come out with the same energy in the second half of the season. Expect them to do just that.