Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Pulls Out All the Stops for Bregman to Join Red Sox

Former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is recieving plenty of recruiting pitches, none more aggressive than from a former Los Angeles Dodgers star.

Kade Kistner

Oct 30, 2024; New York, USA, LAD; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler (21) celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game five to win the 2024 Imagn Images World Series at New York. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is still searching for a home in the month of January. His market has failed to develop into what he deems is a fair contract in the right situation.

As teams who have shown interest start to look elsewhere for options at the hot corner, the question remains: what happens to the 30-year-old Bregman ahead of the 2025 MLB season?

One man might have the answer and that is starting pitcher Walker Buehler. Also 30 years old, Buehler himself just signed a one-year deal worth $21.05 million with the Boston Red Sox after spending the entirety of his oft-injury-riddled but incredibly talented career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox offered Buehler the chance to showcase he can stay healthy and return to the type of pitcher he was before two Tommy John surgeries derailed his career. All for the same price as a qualifying offer no less.

Now, Buehler is doing a full court press to recruit Bregman to Boston to help join a new look and quite talented roster. Interestingly enough, both Buehler and Bregman own a horse together, so there is plenty of familiarity and communication between the two.

According to MLB reporter Rob Bradford, Buehler has been making every pitch he possibly can.

"“I have certainly made a pitch all over the place for him to come to Boston,” Buehler said. “He and I have been buddies for a long time. We played on Team USA together a little bit in college.”

According to the Boston Globe, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has also made it no secret that he would enjoy Bregman to join the roster and even play second base.

“Red Sox manager Alex Cora, in a radio interview in Puerto Rico shortly after the agreement with Buehler became public, identified the Sox’s top priority as a right-handed-hitting second baseman — a not-thinly veiled reference to his ongoing interest in bringing Alex Bregman to Boston," wrote Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

If the full court press from Boston continues, it's hard not seeing Bregman eventually ending up playing at Fenway come the 2025 MLB season.

