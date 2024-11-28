Former MLB Exec Lays Out Massive Return if Houston Astros Traded Their Ace
Similar to what the Houston Astros dealt with last season with Alex Bregman, there's an interesting scenario where they could look to move one of their few pending free agents in 2025.
Among those players includes Framber Valdez, who's been the staple of the Astros rotation in recent years.
Valdez will be an interesting name to follow since he's been as good as it gets when he's at the top of his game.
Houston has the money to sign him, but with Kyle Tucker also set to hit the free agency market next winter, they might prefer to keep the left-handed hitting outfielder around.
Trading either of them wouldn't make much sense right now.
If the Astros struggle mightily and don't turn it around before next year's deadline, it'd be a different story, but until that happens, trading Valdez or Tucker wouldn't help them achieve their goal of winning a World Series.
But the idea of moving Valdez is an intriguing one.
If Houston found an above-average arm to add to their rotation for a decent price this offseason, it wouldn't be the craziest idea.
The issue, however, is that without handing out a big deal, Valdez likely won't be replaceable.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic had the latest on his trade market, reporting the Astros have no interest in trading him, but if they were to move on from him, they could get back an impressive haul of prospects.
"The Valdez market would have to wait until this year’s class of free-agent starters — led by Corbin Burnes, Roki Sasaki, Max Fried and Blake Snell — signs. Once that occurs, the teams that miss out might be willing to offer prospect packages for Valdez. But keep in mind, the Astros are trying to win now and have no interest in sacrificing that to build for the future — at least not in 2025. So I think it’s highly unlikely they will trade him. However, in concept, the return would be a package of two good prospects and one solid prospect."
Houston has one of the worst farm systems in Major League Baseball.
The Astros front office will have to fix that issue in the future, but it'll take a lot more than just a few players.
While moving the left-hander would help improve their farm, would it be worth potentially missing out on a World Series?
Probably not.
Nonetheless, Houston is in an interesting position moving forward.
They have some tough decisions to make and things will only get more challenging when the 2025 campaign starts.