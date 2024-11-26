Alex Bregman's Wife Could Have Impact on Potential Houston Astros Reunion
Free agency decisions don't always come down to money.
While that's a big factor in why players want to play for a certain organization, it isn't the only important one for certain guys.
For Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros, there could be outside factors in his decision to return to the ball club.
Not only has he been with the organization since they drafted him in 2015 and he has played a big part in them finding the success they have over the past decade, but this city is part of who he is.
Leaving Houston, Texas, would be tough for him and his wife after establishing a family in the city.
His wife, Reagan Bregman, grew up around the Houston area for parts of her life.
They're also expected to have a baby in June of 2025.
That doesn't mean the Bregman family wouldn't want to continue building their family in a different city, but it could be an important piece in his decision.
MLB.com highlighted his wife's potential impact on his return to the Astros, a fair point to raise given the stakes.
"He’s arguably the Astros’ most popular player behind Jose Altuve when it comes to Houston’s run of success over the last decade. Plus, his wife is from Houston and he’s put down some roots in Texas. Bregman said at the end of the season he’d like to remain with the Astros, who took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 Draft out of LSU. The Astros, who have won seven of the past eight AL West titles and have been to the World Series four times since 2017, are still in a win-now mode, and winning is all Bregman has known."
According to recent reports, Houston and Bregman have had contract talks, which should be a good indication of him returning on a multi-year deal.
It remains uncertain how much money he's looking for, but it was suggested that he's looking to be paid like the top third baseman in Major League Baseball.
If that's the case, a reunion with the Astros could get tricky.
However, given some of the factors above, there's a good chance the 30-year-old would take a cheaper deal to return.
If that ends up being the case, Houston should be happy.
Even in a down campaign, he posted a 118 OPS+ and was one of the better third basemen in baseball.