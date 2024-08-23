Former MVP Doesn't Think Houston Astros Are Legitimate World Series Contenders
For a while, it looked like this season was going to be a disaster for the Houston Astros.
Marred by injury issues and poor play, they once were last place in the AL West division that they have dominated for years. After this past winter saw them go all in to chase another World Series title with this group, it looked like they might not even make the playoffs.
That has now changed, though.
Entering Thursday, the Astros hold a five game lead over the Seattle Mariners and are 10 clear of the third place Texas Rangers.
Houston looks like they will be back in the postseason once again, and as they have shown whenever they are playing fall baseball, they could get hot and go on a deep run.
However, at least one analyst isn't buying them as a legitimate World Series contender.
Jimmy Rollins, a former NL MVP, four-time Gold Glove winner, three-time All-Star, one-time Silver Slugger, 2008 World Series champion, and current TBS broadcaster, shared his thoughts about their chances to win a third title.
"No. I think they're hot right now. [Alex] Bregman has had a heck of a turnaround, they're playing good baseball, but in a bad division, so with that said, I say no," he answered in a video posted by Bleacher Report.
When examining the Astros' underlying metrics, they don't look like the other top contenders.
Their plus-67 run differential is the fewest among all division leaders and is the second-lowest differential among all AL teams with winning records.
Compared to their other past teams who have competed for a World Series, they also don't stack up.
They're outside the top 10 in runs scored compared to being fifth last season, eighth when they won the title in 2022, first when they lost in the World Series in 2021, third when they lost in 2019, and first when they won the championship in 2017.
Their team ERA has crept into the top 10, but it's still not as good as it was during those same years, outside of 2017 when they finished the year 11th.
Of course, it's hard to doubt Houston anytime they're in the playoffs.
There's a reason why they set the AL record for consecutive American League Championship Series appearances because they get timely hits and their pitching staff shuts down opposing lineups.
Only time will tell if they are going to put together another deep postseason run, but for now, they have to focus on winning their fourth division title in a row.