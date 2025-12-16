What Astros Still Need With Winter Meetings Finished and 2025 Closing

The week of Winter Meetings for the 2025 offseason have come and gone. This wasn't a massive one by any means as more often than not those lay the foundation for the big deals to come and not where the players actually sign, typically.

Now the Houston Astros have made some smaller moves since the World Series finished, which officially kick-started free agency, but not much. With the likely loss of their No.2 man in the starting rotation Framber Valdez there are some major gaps that need to be filled with the roster before opening day comes which will be here before they know it.

Depth to the starting rotation isn't necessarily the only concern for 2026, but it definitely is at the forefront of management's minds as Cy Young Award finalist Hunter Brown cannot carry the workload alone.

Management might also have to look at the outfield as well. Even if top prospect Jacob Melton does end up taking on the lion's share of the reps for the ballclub, his inexperience is a gamble that they cannot afford to take.

Who Have the Astros Locked Down Thus Far

A low-risk, high-reward arm that the Astros landed is a Korean Baseball Organization standout from 2025, Ryan Weiss. Weiss finished last season with a 2.87 ERA and 207 strikeouts, which makes him seem far from someone the team cannot count on, but his time in the majors is what makes him a risk.

Before going overseas, Weiss spent time in multiple farming systems, but more often than not, he posted an ERA well over 4.00, and several over 5.00 and 6.00. If he looks like he did in the KBO, then this was a steal, but not an arm that they can put all of their chips on.

Relief pitcher Nate Pearson also signed with the Astros this offseason, but this is a peculiar move to say the least, as his career ERA is 5.17 with a 9.20 in 2025 in 11 appearances with the Cubs. The bullpen needs as much help as they can get but this could hinder them more than help.

Enyel De Los Santos joined the Astros pen for the second half of 2025 and wasn't the best reliever in baseball by any means. Still, his 4.03 ERA warranted an offer for 2026 by the ballclub which is easily a better option than Pearson.

The Astros' organization truly has their work cut out for them before opening day comes around in a few short months and the first priority has to be with their starting rotation or they will end up miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.

