Forrest Whitley Is Back After Astros Activate Him off Injured List for Second Time

Will this finally be the time for the former top Houston Astros prospect?

Brad Wakai

Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (55) reacts after an out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Daikin Park
Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (55) reacts after an out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Daikin Park / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The saga of Forrest Whitley and the Houston Astros gets another chapter.

As reported by Julia Morales of Space City Home Network, the former top prospect has been activated off the injured list. Brandon Walter, who was called up on Tuesday for the start against the Tampa Bay Rays, has been optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land as the corresponding move.

Coming into the season, Whitley was expected to be a key piece in the bullpen.

But like so many years prior, injuries prevented that from happening for the right-hander.

At the end of spring training, Houston placed him on the 15-day injured list due to a left knee injury he suffered. And then after he was activated on April 19, he got his first taste of game action two days later where he threw two hitless innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Whitley flashed the high-end stuff that earned him the designation as one of the top pitching prospects in the sport before a suspension and injuries derailed his career.

Unfortunately, that lone outing was the last one he made before returning to the 15-day IL with what was deemed to be a sprain in his left knee.

Now, Whitley is back.

That would have been an exciting thing to say a few years ago, but the countless IL stints have made it hard to really trust that he's going to be a factor for a long time.

Everything surrounding the right-hander is on a "wait and see" basis.

The Astros are certainly happy to have him in the mix, but Whitley will have to show his ability to stay on the field longer than a couple of weeks before he can be a trusted part of the organization.

