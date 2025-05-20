Astros Send Top Prospect Back to Triple-A, Call Up Another Lefty for Tuesday's Start
The Houston Astros are mixing and matching with their starting rotation and pitching staff right now.
Following the news that Hayden Wesneski was undergoing Tommy John surgery, that put a major wrench in their plans while they wait for some of their other injured starters to come back at some point this summer.
Colton Gordon, the team's 14th-ranked prospect, got a shot at the rotation.
After impressing with Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season, the Astros called him up and gave him two opportunities to start.
The left-handed posted a 5.59 ERA in The Show, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits in 9 2/3 innings pitched while also striking out 10 batters and walking just two.
It seems like there's something there for Houston, but how he factors into the equation going forward remains to be seen since Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle (subscription required) reported that Gordon has been optioned back to Triple-A as the corresponding move for the call up of fellow left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter.
Walter was a 26th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2019, and after putting up solid numbers during his minor league career, he made his Major League debut in 2023.
Unfortunately, he didn't have a great showing, posting a 6.26 ERA in his nine relief appearances, although he did go 1-for-1 in his lone save opportunity.
Walter was mainly used as a long reliever with 23 innings pitched across those nine outings, so with him slated to start Tuesday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, it will be interesting to see if he's used as an opener or if the Astros give him some leash to go five or more frames.