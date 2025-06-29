Inside the Astros

Four Potential Houston Astros Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft

The Houston Astros could add a number of impactful college players in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field.
Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros have managed to survive another roster shift as they lead the AL West following a ton of change.

With the Astros still looking like a contending squad with some intriguing young(er) pieces like Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith, they should still be trying to build to win now.

The best way to do that in the draft is to take college players early, in hopes of a quick turnaround. Smith, for instance, played just over 30 games in the minors.

Here are some intriguing college players Houston could potentially add in the first round of the 2025 MLB draf with the No. 21 overall pick.

Gage Wood - Arkansas

The Astros know first-hand just how far a dominant fastball can carry a pitcher with the emergence of Hunter Brown this season. Few tools in the draft are as exciting as Wood's heater.

The 21-year-old rightfully gained a ton of notoriety after throwing a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the College World Series recently, but he flashed that potential all season.

Over 10 starts, he had a 3.82 ERA with a 0.903 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in just 37.2 innings of work. He needs to improve that stamina long term, but he is an exciting project.

Devin Taylor - Indiana

Taylor has sky-high potential with a bat in his hand. He posted a .374/.494/.706 slash line in college this year with 18 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

The 21-year-old hit at least 15 home runs and for a 1.000 OPS in each of his three collegiate campaigns.

He is very limited with a glove, which is why he would fall so low in the first place, but Houston has survived that before in the outfield.

Gavin Kilen - Tennessee

With Jose Altuve beginning to show signs of aging, the Astros should really start looking towards the future at second base.

Kilen could potentially help them keep the offensive production there since he had a .357/.441/.671 slash line with 15 home runs in the SEC this season.

As a bonus, he could be a solid defender as well.

Cam Cannarella - Clemson

Cannarella had a penchant for stepping up in the big moments and being a highlight reel in college.

He hit a game-tying home run in the the ninth inning to send a College World Series game into extra innings last year before he also saved the game in the next frame with a wild backwards catch into a wall.

He doesn't hit for much power but he does hit for average and drew 10 more walks than times he struck out last year. Defensively, he could be the next in line for the Jake Meyers role.

Dylan Sanders
