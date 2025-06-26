Astros Mentioned As Ideal Trade Fit for Three Top Available Deadline Targets
The Houston Astros keep on finding different ways to win games and open up their lead in the American League West, grabbing their second consecutive shutout on Wednesday night over the Philadelphia Phillies.
With the way the Astros have won its last two games against one of the better lineups in all of Major League Baseball, it almost seems as if pitching is not a need at the trade deadline next month.
Of course, they have had more injuries to their starting rotation than just about anyone, and with this team looking capable of making a run this season, they should be aggressive adding reinforcements over the next five weeks or so until July 31.
More News: Astros May Have Lost Chance to Extend Star Shortstop Due to Scott Boras
In a recent article naming the top 50 players who could be dealt at the trade deadline as well as where they could fit in a potential deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN linked Houston to numerous high-end starting pitchers.
The overall No. 3 player on the list -- and perhaps the most significant piece -- is Miami Marlins former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Passan gave Alcantara a 60% chance of being dealt, and named the Astros as one of his top fits along with the Chicago Cubs.
More News: Fast-Rising Astros Prospect Shows Value of Hidden MLB Draft Gems
No. 4 on the list is Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers, who has just a 20% chance of being traded. Peralta has a club option for 2026 at just $8 million, both making him more pricey in a trade and making the Brewers unlikely to actually send him away.
If guys like Alcantara -- who is under team control at a reasonable number for two more seasons after 2025 -- and Peralta prove to be too rich of a return, Houston is also connected to some one-year rental types.
Seth Lugo -- the No. 6 option on the list -- is having the best season of his career as a starter and is all but a guarantee to decline his $15 million player option for 2026. As the Kansas City Royals fall out of contention, dealing Lugo to a team like the Astros makes a ton of sense.
More News: Two Astros Hitters Named Team's 'Most Improved' as Lineup Finds Stride
Passan put a 40% chance of a trade for Lugo.
Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks is not having a good year, but he has as strong of a pedigree as any pitcher in baseball. A change of scenery right before he becomes a free agent could be just what he needs.
As the Diamondbacks keep on fighting, Passan only sees a 30% chance that Gallen is traded.
Much like Alcantara, Lugo and Peralta, though, Houston is mentioned as a suitor along with teams like the Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres.
More News: Astros Veteran Locked in Tight All-Star Voting Battle with Young Star
If the Astros believe they can win another American League pennant this year, outbidding their competitors to land at least one more quality starter is going to be necessary.
How much they are actually willing to give up in a deal could determine whether they are able to acquire one of the high-profile names they are linked to or if it will someone more under the radar.
Regardless, look for Houston to be one of the main teams involved in the market for a starting pitcher.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.