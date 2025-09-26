Framber Valdez Delivered in What Could Have Been His Last Astros Start
It's not a guarantee the Houston Astros are going to play in the postseason this year, but Framber Valdez made sure his team still has a chance.
The Astros' longtime ace was tasked with being a stopper on Wednesday, something he has done throughout his career. After a freefall in the second half of the season and during September which cost them a division title and has them on the outside of the playoffs looking in, the left-hander was needed to end the team's five-game losing streak.
As if that wasn't enough of a storyline before Valdez took the mound, there was also the elephant in the room that this could be his last start for Houston. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season. And based on his pedigree as one of the most consistently great starting pitchers in the game, the Astros aren't expected to match what he's going to be offered by other teams around the league.
So with Houston no longer holding a spot in the playoffs, there was a chance that Wednesday could have been the last time Valdez pitched a game for the Astros.
Framber Valdez Delivered Vintage Gem for Astros
If that was the last time Valdez will suit up for the franchise that signed him to a $10,000 contract in 2015 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic, then it was a fitting send off.
Making his big league debut in 2018 after the first World Series championship in franchise history, the left-hander wasn't on anyone's radar when it came to what he could become. But after beginning his career between the bullpen and starting rotation, he turned into one of the most dominant lefties in the game with a career 3.36 ERA and 124 ERA+ across 188 outings (166 starts).
Things haven't always been pretty for Valdez this season. He openly criticized his manager and coaching staff for defensive alignment before he was involved in the strange cross-up incident with backup catch Cesar Salazar that reportedly drew the ire of some teammates in the clubhouse.
And despite entering Wednesday's outing with an 8.27 ERA through four starts in the month of September, he turned back the clock and delivered a vintage performance to keep his team's playoff hopes alive.
Valdez threw seven innings where he allowed just one run and struck out 10. His offense gave him an early five-run lead to work with after two frames, but he didn't give the Athletics any chance to claw back into this game.
"My main motivation today was keeping the team afloat and giving the team a chance to reach the postseason," he said, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required. "Those bad starts, I always forget them. They're bad starts. I don't want to remember them. Just focus, attack the zone and keep the team afloat for a chance at the playoffs."
He did exactly that. And now it will be up to the rest of his teammates to ensure he pitches another game for the Astros before the 2025 season ends. But if this is the last outing by Valdez in this team's uniform, it's fitting it was one that reminded everyone how great he's been for Houston.