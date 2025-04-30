Inside the Astros

Frustrated Houston Astros Reliever Shares Update on Recovery From Latest Injury

An injured Houston Astros reliever shared an update on his injury recovery on Wednesday, and it's clear he is frustrated.

Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (55) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Daikin Park.
Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (55) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Just as Houston Astros pitcher Forrest Whitley was starting to build some momentum, he has found himself back on the injured list.

Whitley, the former top prospect who worked through a lengthy suspension and has battled a wide array of injury issues throughout his career, was set to make his first Opening Day roster in spring training before he suffered a knee injury in March.

After landing on the injured list, Whitley built back up and went through a rehab assignment before making his season debut on April 21 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But just a few days after that outing, the issue came back, and he returned to the injured list.

On Wednesday, he shared an explanation of the situation as well as an update with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

"Saturday in Kansas City I felt my knee buckle right before I went out to play catch," he said. "It was kind of different from what happened in the spring, but obviously any time your knee buckles it's not a good situation."

Whitley described the injury as minor, so Astros fans could expect him to return to action relatively soon, but the right-hander is clearly feeling the frustration that comes with a consistent barrage of ailments.

"It's just been a revolving door of injuries for me, and it's honestly just become so exhausting," Whitley told McTaggart. "The mental hula hoops for me have honestly been the toughest part, rather just the actual ailment of the injury. "

Whitley worked two clean innings with a pair of strikeouts in his appearance against the Blue Jays.

When he is able to make his return is unknown right now, and even when he is healthy enough to be activated off the injured list, it's not clear how long he'll be available based on the history he's accrued.

