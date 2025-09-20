Houston Astros Ace Hunter Brown Joins Team Record Books With Stellar Start
The Houston Astros have won the American League West in eight out of the last nine seasons. They held the lead for a majority of the season until the Seattle Mariners got hot at the right time and overtook them for first.
Now, they face each other head-to-head as they went into the series tied at 84-69.
The Mariners took game one 4-0, but Hunter Brown did everything he could to keep Houston in the game. He allowed two runs and struck out nine in six innings of work on Friday night, but wound up taking the loss.
Brown's nine strikeouts vaulted him into the Astros' record books, making him the 18th pitcher in franchise history to strike out 200 batters in a season, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.
Brown’s 200 Strikeout, Breakout Season
Brown was a highly touted pitching prospect coming up through the minor league system. Earning comparisons to Justin Verlander, but the early returns weren't promising for the right-hander.
His first full season in 2023 was brutal. In 155.2 innings, Brown had a 5.09 ERA and an 83 ERA+, but the 10.3 K/9 were enticing. He improved dramatically last season, lowering his ERA to 3.49 in 170 innings. Brown hit another gear in 2025.
An All-Star for the first time, Brown has thrown a career high 180.1 innings this season. He has set career highs for himself in every major category, including ERA (2.30), WHIP (1.01), and strikeouts, with 201. The most recent pitcher to accomplish the feat was his teammate, Framber Valdez, in 2023 with 200.
The 27-year-old has really made a name for himself this season. He came into Friday's game fourth among all pitchers in bWAR with 6.4. He also holds the third-best ERA in baseball and is one of seven pitchers with 200 strikeouts.
Brown gets it done with arguably the best curveball in baseball. An exceptional pitch that gets a 37.3 percent whiff rate when he throws it, the best among his six pitches, according to Baseball Savant. He is in the 99th percentile for Pitching Run Value and is among the best pitchers at limiting hard contact in the 97th percentile.
There is no doubt the right-hander will gain plenty of AL Cy Young votes in a year that seems to be just him and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers fighting for the top spot.
Hunter Brown's breakout has been huge for the Astros this year and they have not had any reliable arms outside of he and Valdez. He will be expected to carry a large portion of the workload in the offseason, where he could really rise to stardom.