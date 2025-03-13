Houston Astros Ace May Not Be Team's Top Priority for Long-Term Extension
The Houston Astros are not strangers to seeing homegrown talent or key contributors to their World Series success depart.
It started with outfielder George Springer and shortstop Carlos Correa, two prominent players who departed when they hit free agency.
This offseason, third baseman Alex Bregman did it, agreeing to a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Veteran pitchers Justin Verlander and Ryan Pressly also moved on this winter, agreeing to a free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants and getting dealt to the Chicago Cubs, respectively
In a shocking move, the Astros also traded star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, bringing an end to an era.
Houston had to accept the harsh reality that it may not have been within their means to sign a long-term deal with Tucker, so they acquired as many assets as they could instead of watching him leave for nothing like Bregman did.
How things unfolded with him makes the situation with their ace, Framber Valdez, worth keeping an eye on.
Set to be a free agent after the season, he is going to be a very popular name on the trade market if the team gets off to a slow start and falls out of the playoff race.
If the Astros are willing to discuss a long-term extension, it is something that Valdez should be open to, especially if he wants to remain with the franchise beyond 2025.
However, as Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) noted, he may not be at the top of the team’s priority list for a lucrative extension.
“If the Astros are going to make a significant commitment in the starting rotation, they should probably prioritize the younger Hunter Brown,” he wrote.
Hunter Brown made incredible strides during the 2024 season and is worthy of an extension himself. He and Valdez are one of the better one-two punches in the American League, so keeping them around long term would benefit the franchise.
However, it is fair to wonder if there will be enough money to go around at this point.
Were Valdez to hit the open market, he would have no shortage of suitors looking to sign him. The only knock against him would be his age.
Britton shared a projection of his extension being a five-year, $134 million deal, which would be right outside the top 10 for starting pitchers in terms of AAV.
Not the first name that comes to mind when thinking of aces, the Astros star has certainly done enough to be in the conversation with his consistent production.
Valdez has finished in the top nine of the AL Cy Young Award Voting in three straight years and has two All-Star nominations in that span as well.
He is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and if Houston allows him to hit the open market, they could be in for a similar situation they just went through with Bregman.