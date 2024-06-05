Houston Astros Acquire Former Draft Pick in Trade With Padres
The Houston Astros made a trade on Tuesday, as they traded cash to the San Diego Padres for right-handed pitcher Nick Hernandez, per The Athletic.
Hernandez’s MiLB.com page noted that he had been traded but didn’t disclose the terms. He last pitched for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, El Paso, on Friday.
Hernandez, who made his Major League debut last year, is familiar to the Astros. He was a standout pitcher at the University of Houston when he was selected in the eighth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Astros.
He is also a native of Missouri City, which is outside of Houston, and went to Dulles High School in Sugar Land, the home of the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.
Hernandez threw his final season with the Astros’ organization in 2022 with Sugar Land, where he appeared in 48 games and posted a 5–5 record and 3.92 ERA with 77 strikeouts in a relief role.
After the season he became a free agent after spending seven years trying to break in with Houston, which included missing the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.
He signed with San Diego, where he started the season with El Paso before he was called up to make his MLB debut on Sept. 12. He gave up four runs on three hits with five strikeouts in three innings.
After the season the Padres outrighted him to Triple-A and he elected for free agency. He then re-signed with San Diego on a minor-league deal.
In 228 career minor-league games, he is 17-16 with a 3.03 ERA with 30 saves and 407 strikeouts in 320.2 innings.