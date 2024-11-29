Houston Astros Biggest Offseason Move Could Be Adding 40-Home Run All-Star
The Houston Astros are at a pivotal point of their franchise after their ALCS appearance streak of seven years was ended last year as multiple stars on the roster have either seen their contracts end this offseason or will expire soon.
While the old guard of Astros baseball is starting to leave, with Alex Bregman in free agency and Justin Verlander aging out of baseball soon, the roster is still too good to start thinking about rebuilding.
Even if Bregman leaves, they can reinvest to bring in another top free agent this winter to keep the train rolling.
ESPN's David Schoenfield suggested they take that route while looking for "one big move" that could make each team's offseason a success.
For Houston, Schoenfield proposed a three-year, $69 million contract to former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander in an effort to soften the blow felt by Bregman potentially leaving.
Santander is coming off of a career-best season that saw him pop 44 home runs and 102 RBI with a .235/.308/.506 slash line for the Orioles. He also made his first career All-Star game.
The 30-year-old hits the ball hard and is fairly patient at the plate with both his strikeout and walk numbers a little bit above average.
While this was his first 40-plus home run season, it doesn't feel too much like a fluke.
Over the last three campaigns, he has averaged 35 home runs with 95 RBI with a slash line of .244/.317/.478.
Santander has also hit well in Minute Maid Park, soon to be Daikin Park, in the past.
In his 16 career games there, he has slashed .274/.318/.500 with three home runs and 7 RBI.
Even if he doesn't eclipse 40 homers again, which he likely won't, he should still be a reliable hitter that can at least give the Astros a number in the low-to-mid 30s.
Whether or not Houston brings back Bregman, the addition of Santander would be a good idea.
Their roster is extremely thin in the outfield and could use a huge offensive boost.
Yordan Alvarez would be allowed to move to the DH spot full time as Santander has a bit more defensive upside thanks to a strong arm.
Handing out a nice-sized contract to the free agent slugger would signal the team is still committed to winning and could bring some new energy after a disappointing 2024 campaign.