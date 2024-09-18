Houston Astros Boss Highlights One Player Who Could Make a Difference in October
As the Houston Astros look to solidify the American League West over the next two weeks, it's an exciting time for the fanbase.
If the Astros play as well as they have for parts of the year in the postseason, there's a good chance they could win Another World Series. While there have been some rough spots for parts of the campaign, no other organization in the league has won as much as Houston over the past decade.
With no clear-cut favorite in the American League or Major League Baseball as a whole, the Astros have to feel confident about what they can do in October.
If history repeats itself, a player on Houston's roster should be a big help that nobody expected. With all the veteran talent on the roster, they have guys they know they can rely on.
However, outside of those stars, there are others who need to make a contribution.
Mauricio Dubon is one of those players.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke to an executive from each playoff club and asked who their most "under-the-radar" player is.
For the Astros, Dubon was the pick.
"The Astros’ roster depth has been challenged this year due to injuries and underperformance at first base and in the outfield. However, the versatile Mauricio Dubón has helped fill the void, playing all four infield positions and all three outfield positions for Houston," Bowden wrote. "He’s batted .269 with 23 doubles, 44 runs scored and 45 RBIs in 127 games and 391 plate appearances. Dubón ranks in the 84th percentile in fielding run value, in the 82nd percentile in arm strength and in the 94th percentile in range (outs above average)."
General manager Dana Brown praised the utility man and highlighted what he brings to Houston on the field.
“Mauricio can do so many things on the baseball field! … He plays multiple positions extremely well, has good speed, provides clutch hits, brings high energy to the park and is loved by his teammates.”
Dubon is an interesting player because while he doesn't have much power, hitting just 32 home runs in 1,516 career at-bats, he still brings value to this ball club.
For a team that's dealt with injuries throughout the year, he's helped them when it mattered most.
He's also been rewarded for his performance, as he's on pace to play the most games of his career in a season.
That shouldn't change in the postseason.
Who knows, perhaps Dubon could be that October star that teams need in big moments.