Houston Astros Considered Worst Farm System In Baseball
Since 2017, the Houston Astros have been the most successful team in baseball. Their considerable homegrown talent has brought them two World Series victories, even after their dramatic tanking in the early 2010s. Yet, despite all their success and current division lead, their homegrown future doesn't look as bright.
Houston's system was ranked as dead last in baseball in MLB Pipeline's newest farm rankings. In the preseason, they were ranked as 27, so they did fall, but now they are at the bottom of the barrel. With no top 100 prospects to be spoken for, they have a lot of work to do.
In most systems, the Astros top two prospects likely wouldn't crack the top five.
Jacob Melton, an outfielder, is their number one prospect. A nice player who hits for power, though a player who is not someone to bank your future one. The 23-year-old hit 23 homers in 99 games in 2023, but his OPS has dropped from .801 to .719 this year and he has been struggling since he reached Triple-A.
First round pick Walker Janek was considered the best catcher in the draft and is number two on the rankings for Houston. With that being said, he was not an Adley Rustschman level prospect at the end of the first. An older catcher, who could move quickly, but may not be a star.
Outside of the top two players, the rest of the system leaves a lot to be desired. Both Joey Loperfido and WIll Wagner were traded away, which meant a pretty big shakeup. Luis Baez, an interesting power hitting outfielder, has 42 extra base hits this season but it still just 20 and a few years away.
Zach Dezenzo, the number five prospect, is currently with the big league team.
Brice Matthews might be the most intruiging player in the system, though. The 22-year-old infielder has above average power and is a plus runner, but may be blocked in the infield.
Houston will have a lot of work to do in order to improve the minor league system. If it's through trades, big moves will have to be made. The draft, though, will be a little more difficult. The Astros will continue to compete for the next few seasons, meaning they won't be getting high draft picks. Unless they get lucky with players falling, it will be difficult.
Despite their issues in the minor leagues now, there's no doubt that both fans and the front office would have traded that for all of the success they have had. But if they want to see that again soon, a rebuild is in order.