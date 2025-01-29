Houston Astros Could Be Haunted By Fleecing at Hands of Chicago Cubs
The Houston Astros took a step back from their dynastic ways in 2024, missing out on making it to at least the American League Championship Series for the first time in eight seasons.
It has had a clear effect on how the team has operated this offseason, and for the first time in almost a decade, the Astros are entering a year without being the favorites in the American League West division.
This winter has seen the team begin to trade from their veteran talent that is approaching free agency, with the most recent player on the move being reliever Ryan Pressley to the Chicago Cubs, and earlier in the offseason, superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to those same Cubs.
Kerry Miller recently wrote an article for Bleacher Report breaking down ten trades that are still haunting teams in 2025, and while Houston was not on the list this go time around, they could be as early as next year, especially if they do not sign Tucker in free agency, after being fleeced by Chicago in the move surrounding the outfielder.
The Astros received prospect Cam Smith, infielder Isaac Paredes, and pitcher Hayden Wesneski for Tucker. Read: a lottery ticket, an inconsistent producer offensively, and a pitcher who has yet to make a lasting impression at the Major League level.
Smith is projected to be a solid Major League piece once he develops, but prospects pan out as projected far less than anyone would like, and parades are cooler anyway.
Paredes can be solid offensively, but he is far too inconsistent. Defensively, he will be playing third base, a position where he has accumulated -2 Outs Above Average throughout his career, and his weak arm will hurt the team with his throws across the diamond.
Wesneski has pitched to a 106 ERA+ across three Major League seasons to this point in his career and could be the best piece that Houston received in this trade with how good they are at developing pitching.
On the other hand, you have Tucker. 2024 was mostly lost to injury for the outfielder, but even in just 78 games he managed to hit 23 home runs and has a career 139 OPS+.
It was one of the more lopsided trades Major League Baseball has seen in quite some time, and it began a series of trades this offseason where Major League players have been severely undervalued.
It is also one that the Astros could grow to regret, especially if they do not sign Tucker when he hits free agency next winter.