Houston Astros Could Greatly Improve Power Ranking Standing With One Move
This offseason has been a busy one for the Houston Astros, who have undergone some major changes.
They were a part of arguably the most shocking transaction of the winter, trading star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, making him the most recent homegrown talent to leave town. At least this time they got some value in return instead of watching a player depart in free agency.
The starting pitching depth took a hit with Justin Verlander agreeing to a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants and Yusei Kikuchi leaving for a three-year, $63 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Replacing that level of talent will not be easy, especially in the outfield. That was already a weakness for the team before removing the elite two-way production that Tucker provides.
Alas, the biggest lost was presumed to be third baseman Alex Bregman, who remains a free agent.
There have been reports surfacing that a return to the Astros is possible now that the team traded away relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and cleared a ton of money off the salary cap in the process.
Should that reunion occur, their spot in the MLB power rankings would assuredly improve.
Right now, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has them right in the middle of the pack at No. 16, with one of the reasons being the offensive production that was lost.
Alas, that was under the presumption that Bregman would no longer be in the mix; if he returns, that changes their outlook drastically for the better.
“While swapping out Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman for Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker in the middle of the lineup looks like a downgrade, the pitching staff is a far bigger concern for the Astros…There is still enough talent on the roster for them to contend for a playoff spot, but they are in a gray area between peak contention and retooling.”
Bringing back the star third baseman would certainly put them closer to contention than retooling. It is not going to be cheap to retain him, as all reports indicate that he isn’t interested in a short-term deal with opt-outs; he wants a lucrative long-term deal.
It would take some major defensive alignment changes to make it work, as that could quickly become a weakness for the team.
But, it is a worthwhile hurdle to overcome to keep one of the key players from their recent dynasty stretch and change the perception of Houston not being able to retain homegrown talent long-term.