Houston Astros Could Have Chance To Trade for High-Impact Starter
The Houston Astros are very much in the mix to make the playoffs and are actually starting to look the part of a serious contender in the American League.
Despite all of the injuries they have been through this season, the Astros are leading the AL West division race. Heading into Monday's games, Houston holds a 67-56 record and have won 10 out of its last 11 games.
Due to that winning streak, they have opened up a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the division.
While the focus of the team is on making a run to get into the postseason and then making a run in the postseason, the front office is almost certainly already looking ahead to the offseason.
In the offseason, the Astros will have some tough decisions to make. Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman are both going to hit the free agency market. Both players could end up heading out of town.
There is a good chance that Houston will try to retain them, but other teams will have interest. When it comes to Verlander especially, the Astros will need to be careful following the injuries that plagued him throughout the 2024 campaign.
That being said, Houston could very well be in the market for a starting pitcher or two this offseason.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that the Chicago White Sox are expected to trade starting pitcher Garrett Crochet in the offseason. Could the Astros be a potential suitor for him?
"The White Sox still intend to trade Crochet in the offseason, and hope to also move center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who hit two homers on Friday after being in a 5-for-46 skid."
Looking at the potential fit, Crochet would check all of the boxes of a player that Dana Brown would like to pursue.
A trade to acquire Crochet would almost certainly involve a contract extension. The left-hander is just 25 years old and would be a long-term fit for Houston. He has shown flashes of elite potential.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Crochet has started in 25 games. He has compiled a 6-9 record to go along with a 3.61 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 5.9 K/BB ratio, and 124.2 innings pitched. Those numbers show why the Astros should have interest.
Depending on the price tag, Crochet could be a piece that Houston could build their rotation around. There is no question that he has the talent and potential to be an ace for a rotation.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the Astros would have interest in a trade for Crochet. However, it's a move that would make sense and it seems very likely that Houston would throw its hat in the ring assuming he is indeed made available for trade in the offseason.