Houston Astros Could Reunite With Former Ace Depending on What New York Yankees Do
Former Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole has a decision to make during the offseason. The right-hander can opt out of his $144 million deal between 2025 and 2028 to become a free agent if the New York Yankees don't add a 10th year at $36 million.
There's reason to believe the Yankees would do as such, but Cole could play their hand and see what they come back with.
If that's the case, the Astros may be interested in bringing him back. Depending on the price, which would likely be more than $144 million between next season and 2028, it'd make sense from their perspective.
Ever since Cole left Houston, and even during his time with the ball club, he's been one of the top arms in Major League Baseball. In fact, one could make a strong argument that he's the best pitcher in the league.
But his opt-out brings many questions, as New York needs to re-sign Juan Soto to a potential $700 million deal.
Nonetheless, Cole is expected to opt out of his deal, just as Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted.
"It will be an interesting game of cat and mouse this offseason between Cole—a Boras client—and the Yankees... But the Yankees probably need him more than he needs them, and the bet is that if he forces their hands, they'll ultimately guarantee him $36 million in 2028, his age-37 season. If the Yankees allow Cole to opt out and decline to pick up his 2028 option, they could be left empty-handed if he leaves in free agency because he won't be eligible for the qualifying offer after previously receiving one from the Houston Astros after the 2019 season. So, if he hits the open market, it's a sign the Yankees really don't feel good about his elbow moving forward."
As Kelly touched on, the Yankees could be worried about his elbow injury. He's bounced back since dealing with that at the beginning of the season, but it was a concerning injury for a 34-year-old who didn't have surgery to fix it.
If the arm injury is as bad as it could be, despite it not looking like that now, the Astros would have to do their due diligence. The last thing they want is for Cole to be injured after signing him to a long-term contract.
He'd solve some of the issues in Houston's rotation if they felt confident giving him a long-term deal.