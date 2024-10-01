Houston Astros Could Target 8-Time All-Star as Alex Bregman's Replacement
The Houston Astros are hoping they are lifting up their third World Series trophy in franchise history whenever their year comes to an end.
That would be a perfect punctuation to what has been coined the "Golden Era" of Astros baseball that could see another franchise legend end up leaving in free agency.
While no one is truly thinking about the possibility of Alex Bregman departing the team this winter while they are still alive in the playoffs, the elephant in the room is what might happen regarding the third baseman's future as a free agent.
Ideally, both parties agree to a contract extension that would keep the franchise's No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 MLB draft with the team until he retires.
Because he is the best player at his position set to hit the open market, it's going to be expensive to keep him around. Houston has shown a willingness to let their past stars go to different teams, something that could also happen this time around.
If nothing is able to get worked out that keeps Bregman with the Astros, they'll have to find a replacement who can immediately step in and help this team continue to chase World Series titles.
Based on some recent information reported by John Denton of MLB.com, that very well could be eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.
According to the insider, the 10-time Gold Glover winner could become available for a trade this winter because the Cardinals are beginning to shuffle around their front office.
"Much of [John] Mozeliak's responsibilities in the coming months will be helping the Cardinals trim some of their payroll and long-term contracts via trades as they shift their focus more toward their young core of players," he writes.
At the conclusion of the 2025 season, John Mozeliak will no longer be the president of baseball operations in St. Louis, instead moving into a different role as Chaim Bloom takes over that job.
Arenado might be their best trade chip.
Despite a decline in home runs and RBI every year since he's been a member of the Cardinals, the star third baseman still slashed .272/.325/.394 with a 101 OPS+ across 152 games and 578 at-bats.
With three years and $52 million remaining on his contract, he would be an ideal player to take over for Bregman in Houston at the hot corner as their internal candidates of Zach Dezenzo, Grae Kessinger, and Shay Whitcomb continue to get more reps.
Arenado should be on the Astros' radar this offseason if they aren't able to re-sign their star.