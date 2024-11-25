Houston Astros Deadline Acquisition Signs With Los Angeles Angels
The Houston Astros have been quiet along with most of the rest of Major League Baseball to this point in the offseason, but their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Angels have made a flurry of moves already.
Monday morning, the Angels made yet another move when they signed Astros starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal.
Houston acquired Kikuchi at the 2024 MLB trade deadline in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays to help shore up their rotation, and the veteran had one of the best stretches of his career.
In 10 starts with the Astros, Kikuchi pitched to a 2.70 ERA across 60 innings with 76 strikeouts and a 147 ERA+ with a 5-1 record.
Before joining Houston, the veteran carried a 4.75 ERA across 115 2/3 innings in 22 starts for the Blue Jays in 2024 with 130 strikeouts and an 85 OPS+.
For his career, Kikuchi holds a 4.57 ERA across 809 2/3 innings in 166 games (154 starts) with 837 strikeouts and a 91 OPS+.
The Astros made massive tweaks to Kikukchi's pitch mix, having the veteran lean more on the best pitch in his repertoire, his slider, and it paid off in spades and may have changed the entire trajectory of his career.
The veteran joins a rotation that has already added Kyle Hendricks in free agency this offseason, while adding Jorge Soler to the outfield through trade, and all indications thus far point to Los Angeles being far from done making moves.