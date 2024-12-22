Houston Astros Decision To Sign Christian Walker Should Help Jose Altuve's Defense
Christian Walker will be manning first base for the Houston Astros during the next three seasons.
They handed him a $60 million contract to cover that span and ensure they will get better production from that position going forward after their previously aggressive decision to sign Jose Abreu on a lucrative deal backfired.
In fact, they will be paying Abreu ($19.5 million) almost as much money next year to not play for the team as they are Walker ($20 million), something that has hurt the front office and their ability to spend elsewhere.
There are risks that come with bringing in another aging player.
While Walker is a couple years younger than Abreu was when he signed his contract, and he appears to be a late bloomer based on the best seasons of his career coming in the last three years, handing out large contracts to players in their late-30s is never something front offices want to get into the habit of doing.
But, Walker is being brought in for more than just his bat.
His three straight seasons with an OPS+ above 120 while bashing 25-plus homers and having 80-plus RBI certainly boosts this lineup, but it's his three consecutive Gold Gloves that could help the Astros the most.
Despite Jose Altuve continuing to rake at the plate during the latter stages of his career, his defense has gotten noticeably worse.
Only Jorge Polanco had fewer Outs Above Average than Altuve's minus-9.
Walker is not just a good picker at first base, he has elite range.
Baseball Savant had his range and Outs Above Average in the 97th percentile last year, something that should certainly help Altuve if he doesn't have to cover as much ground on a game-by-game basis over the course of the long season.
That could lead to fewer errors from him in the field and even a better offensive output, which Houston is going to need without Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman.
The Astros are taking a chance on another aging first baseman, but he can do more than just hit, something that will help this team during the length of his deal.