Houston Astros Exec Reveals Huge Thoughts on First-Round Pick
The Houston Astros were pleasantly surprised with who they ended up selecting in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. With the No. 28 overall pick, the Astros ended up selecting Sam Houston catcher Walker Janek.
Many thought Janek would go higher throughout the draft, including Houston themselves.
As shared by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros actually viewed Janek as the top player on their board for nine or 10 picks before they were able to get him at No. 28.
McTaggart also suggested that Janek could move his way through the organization quickly.
Houston scouting director Cam Pendino spoke out about Janek. He could not believe that the Astros were able to get the young catcher.
"We did not think he was going to be there, frankly. For him to get all the way down there, we were pumped."
Following his selection to Houston, Janek spoke out about the draft process.
"I had zero idea who was going to take me. I was kind of stressing out on the couch there and once it finally happened it was a surreal moment. I really think it hasn’t hit me yet. I feel I’m still in awe. I’m super excited and ready to play."
Also, the catcher's family are huge Astros' fans. That helps him fit in right off the bat.
During the 2024 college baseball season for Sam Houston State, Janek ended up playing in 58 games. He slashed .364/.476/.709 to go along with 17 home runs and 58 RBI.
For Houston, the 21-year-old catcher offers major promise for the future. He could end up being the long-term future behind the plate for the team. There is no questioning the massive potential he has.
Only time will tell if he can end up reaching his full potential. The Astros will need to develop him well, but he's loaded with raw talent and has a great work ethic as well.
This seems like a pick that should pan out well for Houston. He is very MLB ready compared to most prospects and is ready to embrace the challenge of working his way to the big leagues.
Fans will enjoy watching his development throughout the minor leagues over the next couple of years.