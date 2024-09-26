Houston Astros Farm System Rated Poorly to End 2024
The Houston Astros are getting prepared for what they hope will be another successful postseason.
It has been another very successful season for the Astros, as they have won the American League West once again, overcoming a slow start to the season. While it has been far from a perfect season, Houston is going to be a threat once again in the league for doing some special things,
It has been years of success for the Astros now and a big reason for that has been because of their ability to recognize and develop young players. A lot of the current stars in Houston are players that have come up and been developed in their farm system.
With success came the ability to spend more and acquire some free agents to help fill in some areas, but the core of Houston was built from within.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Astros’ farm system 24th in the league, way below what we have seen from the franchise in years past.
“The Astros paid a steep prospect price to acquire Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline, while also graduating Spencer Arrighetti to the majors, though a breakout season from 2023 first-round pick Brice Matthews did give them another Tier 1 prospect. They have a knack for getting the most out of high-velocity arms, so keep an eye on Miguel Ullola, who has a 70-grade fastball and piled up 171 strikeouts in 130.1 innings in the upper levels of the minors.”
During the season, Houston did certainly pay a steep price to acquire Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays, as it seemed like an overpay at the time. However, Kikuchi has been an excellent addition to the team, and will play a big part for them in the postseason.
Due to Houston having a bit of decline in talent in their farm system, it could pose an issue for the team in the near future. A lot of their core is getting older, and the franchise is going to have a lot of tough decisions to make soon in regard to paying big money to their stars.
If the Astros don’t find a way to improve the farm system from being one of the worst ranked in the league, it could come back to haunt them. However, they have had a lot of success over the last decade, and a lot of that is because of how they have developed young talent. With the farm system struggling a bit, they will have to retool it again soon.