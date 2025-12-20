Astros Receive Underwhelming Grade From Recent Three-Team Trade

After a rather quiet offseason, the Houston Astros made a move on Friday as part of a three-team deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. The deal got Astros general manager Dana Brown some rotation help he needs, but not the top-of-the-rotation help that he needs.

The deal went down like this: Houston sent two of their top prospects to the Rays, outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito. Tampa Bay sent second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum, and left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery to the Pirates. Pittsburgh sent right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston.

This certainly feels like a trade where Dana Brown gave up a lot to not get a major need in return, a No. 2 starter behind Hunter Brown. As far as handing out grades for the trade, the Astros did not receive a good one compared to the Rays and Pirates from Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.

Astros Receive Concerning Grade For Three-Team Trade

Doolittle gave Pittsburgh the best grade, an A-, while Tampa Bay got a B+ and Houston got a D+. At first glance, that might seem harsh, but given what Dana Brown gave up and the return, it's a grade that isn't too far off from reality.

"In their most recent set of organizational top-10 prospects, Baseball America rated Melton as the Astros' top prospect and Brito at No. 3. While the system as a whole isn't a strong one, that's still an awful lot of future value to give up for Burrows, who profiles as a back-of-the-rotation type,'' wrote Doolittle.

That's the issue that a lot of fans might have a problem with. They gave up Melton and Brito for a back-of-the-rotation starter. Burrows made 23 appearances last season for the Pirates, starting 19, with a 2-4 record and a 3.94 ERA. He worked 96 innings, struck out 97, and walked 31, while finishing with a 1.5 WAR. That seems like a lot for two of your top prospects.

All signs continue to point to Framber Valdez leaving in free agency, but this isn't the move that is going to make the rotation better for Houston. They still need another arm, whether it's through free agency or a trade. As far as free agency goes, the options are dwindling, and as far as a trade goes, well, Dana Brown just sent two of his top prospects away for Burrows.

Maybe there is more coming for the Astros before spring training starts, but one of their first big moves gets them a very fair grade from Doolittle.

