Astros Land Rotation Help in Three-Team Trade but Pay Big Long-Term Price

The first three-team trade has happened (pending medical clearances) as the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays have made some significant moves today. It isn't official yet, but if/when it is this will be quite the deal.

The Astros are sending two of their best prospects to the Rays while acquiring starting pitcher Mike Burrows from the Pirates. The last piece of the puzzle sends infielder Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-hander Mason Montgomery to Pittsburgh from Tampa.

Houston was begging for another arm as their rotation is lacking in depth, to say the least, as top arm Framber Valdez is departing from the ballclub. So, this ultimately solves an immediate issue with the pitching staff, but at what cost?

The ballclub is already not known for the players in the farming system, as they are few and far between. Now they are losing an outfielder who had the general consensus of being the go-to when 2026 came around as well as an up and coming pitcher.

Who is Burrows?

This past season was truly Burrows' only real time in the majors, even though he made his debut in 2024, but it was for one game where he came out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old made appearances in 23 games for the Pirates in 2025 with 19 starts, and he had a respectable start to his career.

By the end of the year, he finished with a 3.94 ERA and nearly 100 strikeouts as he got better and better as the year went on. In his last seven starts, he posted a 2.31 ERA with 24 strikeouts while only walking four.

The Astros need someone to be their No. 2 behind Cy Young Award finalist Hunter Brown, and if Burrows looks like he did at the end of the season, it will easily be him.

Who Did Astros Give Up

Melton: The 25-year-old made his debut in the first half of 2025 , but he spent as much time in the majors as he did in Triple-A, as his first trip to the big leagues didn't go quite as planned, as he batted.157 in over 30 games.



This doesn't exactly make him seem like a huge loss, but if he finds his footing and looks anything like he did in the minors, then it will be a blow as he slashed .286/.389/556 in 35 Triple-A this last season.

Brito: Brito has been in the Houston system since he turned 19 and hasn't made it past A+ yet, but has shown signs of promise as a starter after finishing his second season in the minors. In A+ in 2025, he finished with a 3.28 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Was this too high a price to pay for one player who has seemingly not proved himself yet in the majors? Only time will tell. Critics will say yes if he is a bust and will clearly say no if he complements Brown well. But none of us will know for at least another six months.

