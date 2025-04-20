Houston Astros Finally End Frustrating Inconsistency With First Winning Streak
It took them 20 games and more than three weeks, but the Houston Astros finally have their first winning streak of the 2025 season.
The Astros beat the San Diego Padres for the second day in a row on Saturday, notching consecutive wins for the first time this year. After alternating wins and losses for over two weeks, they finally won back-to-back games.
Houston opened its weekend series against the Padres with a 6-4 win at Daikin Park on Friday. The Astros raked San Diego's starter Kyle Hart for five runs on 10 hits and five innings, with four of those runs scoring on a pair of Cam Smith homers in the first multi-homer game of his career.
Ryan Gusto wasn't particularly sharp for Houston, allowing nine hits in five innings, but he only yielded two runs and did a good job of limiting the damage.
After starting Friday's game strong, the Astros' bats took a while to warm up on Saturday. They didn't break through until the sixth inning, when Christian Walker launched a game-tying two-run homer off Michael King that evened the score at 2-2.
After scoring on Walker's homer, Isaac Paredes drove in the go-ahead run the following inning to give Houston its first lead of the day.
The bullpen closed the door after another good outing from Hayden Wesneski, locking down the win with four scoreless innings. Josh Hader earned his second save in as many nights, lowering his ERA to 0.82.
The Astros are now 10-10 after their back-to-back wins, bringing them to .500 for the first time since March 31. They'll go for their first sweep of the year on Sunday Night Baseball in a great pitching matchup between Dylan Cease and Framber Valdez, but they've already won the series regardless.
It Houston wins again, perhaps its slow start will finally be behind it once and for all.