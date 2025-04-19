Cam Smith Is Youngest Astros Player To Accomplish This Feat Since Yordan Alvarez
The Houston Astros made a bold roster move ahead of Opening Day.
Following a red-hot spring by their top prospect Cam Smith, they decided to push the rising star to the Majors, opting to have him skip minor league experience in their pipeline altogether.
Whenever that happens, expectations become sky-high.
That was even more the case after media members started discussing Smith like he was the next all-time great player following a month of exhibition games where those same media types also pontificate about how that stretch doesn't mean anything.
Because of that, it shouldn't have been a surprise that things felt a bit underwhelming during the early going.
His .200/.280/.311 slash line with one homer, two extra-base hits and six RBI across 14 games didn't help either, but Smith reignited the hype around him with two swings of the bat on Friday.
With the Astros trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the star prospect bashed a three-run homer 403 feet to left center field.
Two frames later, Smith hit his second long ball of the game, this time a solo shot to left field.
Those blasts also put him in some good company, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to hit two homers in the same game since his teammate Yordan Alvarez did it in 2019.
These were important moments for Houston in this contest, allowing them to secure a much-needed victory over MLB's best team.
It also could be the spark that gets Smith going in the right direction.
The Astros are more offensively challenged than they've been in a while, feeling the adverse effects of not having Alex Bregman or Kyle Tucker on their roster.
They need Smith to be a star for them.
While that's a lot of pressure on a rookie player who was selected in the first round of the MLB draft last year, they believe he has that type of ceiling.
Doing something that an elite hitter like Alvarez was the last to accomplish is a good start.