Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Former Catcher Becomes Bench Coach of Rising AL Powerhouse

One of the former Houston Astros players has now been hired to become the bench coach of an American League team.

Brad Wakai

Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (28) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park
Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (28) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros will be a bit more steady on the coaching side of things this offseason after Dusty Baker announced his retirement last year that prompted the organization to do a managerial search.

Joe Espada was named the team's skipper, getting his first shot at being a Major League manager in 2024 after he had interviewed for different jobs previously.

All things considered, he did a good job.

Following the rocky start where the Astros were unthinkably in last place of the AL West at one point because of the multiple injuries they had suffered, Espada was able to keep his team focused until they won yet another division title.

That didn't carry over into the playoffs since they were swept by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round, but it was a solid managerial debut for Espada nonetheless.

Someone else who was apart of this Houston organization is getting his first coaching job this year as well.

According to an announcement made by the Baltimore Orioles, they have hired Robinson Chirinos to serve as the bench coach under Brandon Hyde.

Chirinos was with the Astros in 2019 after signing a one-year deal, and in September of that campaign, he caught the third no-hitter of Justin Verlander's career.

He moved on after the season, bouncing around to a couple of different teams before he retired after 2023, but there are plenty of people inside the league who think the former catcher will become a Major League manager one day.

If that's the case, he'll get his first coaching experience as an important part of the Orioles staff.

Baltimore is seen as a rising powerhouse in the American League because of how many star youngsters they have on their roster and in their pipeline, but two early exits in the playoffs where they couldn't win a single game caused them to shake some things up this winter.

Chirinos is expected to be a major part of that franchise going forward.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News