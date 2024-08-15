Houston Astros Future Hall of Famer Predicted to Re-Sign with Team in Offseason
The Houston Astros have multiple contract situations to figure out in the offseason. Their biggest one is Alex Bregman, as the right-handed hitter might be looking for money that the Astros won't be willing to give him.
He proved throughout the first stage of his career that he's worth whatever they're thinking about paying him, but a quiet campaign in 2024 does bring some questions about his potential contract. If he's looking to be paid like the top third baseman in Major League Baseball, it's not the craziest suggestion to say that Houston shouldn't keep him around.
Justin Verlander will also hit free agency this offseason, and at 41 years old, his free agency brings many questions, too. There's no debating how talented he is when he's on the mound, but injuries have derailed his career a bit throughout the past few seasons.
He's still been good in 2024, posting a 3.95 ERA, and striking out 51 hitters in 57 innings pitched. The 57 innings pitched is where things get tricky, as he hasn't been able to stay on the mound.
Verlander hasn't pitched for the Astros since June 9, a concern as this team heads into October facing a massive playoff push in the next month and a half.
Despite those injury concerns, Michael Brakebill of FanSided believes the veteran will return to Houston in the offseason.
"With Justin Verlander set to hit free agency this winter, I'm calling for The Houston Astros to bring him back to help stabilize their rotation. Houston's farm system is a barren wasteland; all they can do now to stay competitive is spend money in free agency.
"As long as Verlander remains effective, I see him finishing his career with the Astros and his next contract being his last. I also have the Astros bringing in Charlie Morton; I don't see Morton as a top-10 free-agent starter this winter, so he was omitted from this list. But expect Houston to spend with over $85 million guaranteed to come off the books at the end of this season."
Depending on the type of contract they're willing to give Verlander, it could make sense from the Astros' perspective to bring him back. He's certainly not going to be worth what he was just a few offseason's ago, and given how much success he's found with this organization, there's always the possibility that he wants to finish his career here and takes a hometown discount.