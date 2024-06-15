Houston Astros Give Reason For Pushing Ace Back From Latest Start
The Houston Astros pushed their ace back from his anticipated Saturday start against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday due to a previously undisclosed physical issue.
Right-hander Justin Verlander was scratched due to neck discomfort, manager Joe Espada told reporters that cover the team. Per The Athletic, Verlander has been dealing with the discomfort for a couple of weeks.
The 41-year-old three-time Cy Young winner said to reporters that he tried to pitch through it. In each of hist last two starts he lasted five innings and gave up four earned runs in both outings.
Verlander is not going on the injured list, but it’s not clear when he’ll pitch next. Rookie Spencer Arrighetti moved into Verlander’s place in the rotation for Saturday’s game against Verlander’s former team.
After the announcement, Verlander spoke to reporters and said if this were a playoff situation he would be pitching. And, he said, the discomfort wasn’t an in-game issue.
“When I was out there, I felt like it wasn’t really bothering me, but when I go home and sit down and really think about it, I think it’s too much of a coincidence that my mechanics were really thrown off at the same time I was dealing with this,” Verlander said.
The Astros are dealing with a wealth of well-documented pitching injuries. Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy are done for the season as each had Tommy John surgery recently. Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are at least a month away from being able to help as they recover from surgeries a season ago.
Another starter, J.P. France, is on the injured list at Triple-A Sugar Land and has been shut down due to a shoulder issue.
Verlander started the season on the injured list and returned a couple of weeks into the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 57 and walked 17 in 58 innings.
Espada did say that Ronel Blanco could start on Sunday on regular rest if Verlander is unable to pitch.