Houston Astros GM Reveals Offseason Goal, Says Nothing is Off the Table
The Houston Astros season ended earlier than anyone wanted it to with a 2-0 Wild Card sweep against the Detroit Tigers. Now, the page must turn to the offseason and there are some big questions that will have to be answered.
Naturally, a large part of the conversation will revolve around players like Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Jason Heyward, and the rest of the team's free agents who very well may not be back with the team in 2025. But as Houston's General Manager Dana Brown gets set to try to attack the offseason and put the team in the best position possible to right the ship in 2025, every move he will make is going to revolve around that very goal.
"First of all, one of the things we want to make sure we do is to get back deep into the postseason,” Brown said via MLB.com. “That’s going to be our vision, that’s going to be our focus. And we’re not taking anything off the table in terms of what we would do -- whether it’s making trades or signing a free agent...we will do what’s best for this organization to try to upgrade at each position."
The Astros quick exit is their earliest a season has ended in Houston since the last time they missed the playoffs in 2016 and the first time ever since the implementation of the Wild Card in 1995 that they were eliminated in the postseason before the divisional round. Since Houston's unbelievable run of success began in 2017, the team has won the American League West seven out of eight times including the last four consecutive years, played in four World Series, and won two championships.
Brown took over prior to the 2023 season after the team and James Click decided to part ways. Click had been in place since the 2020 firing of Jeff Luhnow in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow had been the team's general manager since 2011 and was critical in assembling the core that has been so successful in Houston over the years.
Now, Brown finds himself in a critical offseason where the direction of the franchise feels like it's hanging in the balance. After Dusty Baker announced his retirement following the 2023 season, Joe Espada oversaw the toughest year yet during Houston's run where they really had to battle to win the division again. Moving forward, it will be up to Brown to make the right moves this winter in order to keep Houston competitive both in 2025 and beyond.