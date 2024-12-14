Houston Astros Have Emerged As 'Serious Suitors' for Nolan Arenado
Alex Bregman's time with the Houston Astros seems to be ending.
After trading Kyle Tucker and landing Isaac Paredes in the deal, allowing Bregman to walk wouldn't be a bad idea.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros have also shown serious interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado, a good indication of what's to come with Bregman.
"In perhaps the clearest sign the organization is moving on from Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros have emerged as a serious suitor for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Saturday."
Trading for Arenado would allow Houston not to take on a massive Bregman contract, perhaps the biggest deal for the front office and ownership.
Arenado shouldn't require them to give up too big of a trade package, but with one of the worst farm systems in Major League Baseball, trading anyone makes things challenging.
The future Hall of Famer was once considered one of the top third basemen in Major League Baseball, and even though he's slowed down some in recent campaigns, there's reason to believe he would come to the Astros and figure things out.
Trading for Arenado would be a good indication that, despite shipping out Tucker and presumably allowing Bregman to walk, Houston still wants to compete for a World Series.
It's tough to say the Astros would be a better team with the moves they've made, and could make in the future, but from top to bottom, there's plenty of talent.
If Houston wants him, the front office will have to get busy.
Arenado fits with multiple teams and could be traded in the near future.