Houston Astros Have Taken Step Back With Their Moves This Offseason
While Dana Brown and the Houston Astros have not been the most active this offseason, the moves that they have made has seen the club take a step back from their usual yearly dominance.
Veteran third baseman and fan favorite Alex Bregman is still a free agent. The club reportedly failed to come to an agreement with him and have since downgraded at third base, turning the position over to Isaac Paredes - more on him later.
Superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, who has quietly been one of the best players in MLB, not just on the team, was traded to the Chicago Cubs. The Astros have shown an aversion to extending their superstars (i.e.: Bregman, Gerrit Cole, even Jose Altuve's deals have been far below his market value), and made the outfielder available through trade ahead of his contract year.
At one point, veteran pitcher Framber Valdez was also available on the trade market ahead of his contract year. Recent reports now indicate otherwise, but time will tell if that is actually the case.
Yusei Kikuchi left to join the Los Angeles Angels in free agency, after spending just three months in Houston. The team acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2024 MLB trade deadline, and the veteran had the best stretch of his career, posting a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts after moving. Kikuchi was yet another star the team refused to extend.
For the Tucker trade, the Astros were absolutely fleeced and it is hard to believe they took the best offer available to them.
Receiving Paredes, prospect Cam Smith, and reliever Hayden Wesneski for the superstar can only be seen as a loss for Houston. Paredes has been vastly inconsistent throughout his career, Smith is a top prospect, though prospects reach their potential very rarely, and Wesneski could turn out to be the best piece the club received for Tucker.
The Astros were reportedly on the "one-yard line" in trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals for veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado earlier in the winter, but he exercised his no-trade clause to bring those talks to a screeching halt.
The club also traded one of their best relievers, Ryan Pressly, in another deal with the Cubs, receiving only a low-level pitching prospect in return.
Houston did sign Christian Walker through free agency in December, addressing one pressing need, but at this point, it may have been too little, too late.
The Astros have made it abundantly clear their window of dominance is coming to a close, and the American League West is up for grabs for the first time in almost a decade.
It has been a disappointing offseason for what was once a dynastic franchise and perennial World Series contender.
Houston, we may have a problem.