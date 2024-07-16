Houston Astros Injured Superstar Could Be Reason They Don't Become Buyers
The Houston Astros are sitting in a great position during the All-Star break.
After it looked like they would shockingly miss the playoffs after a brutal first couple months of the season saw them consistently sit multiple games under .500, they have worked their way back to having a 50-46 record, trailing the AL West lead by one.
This is the type of team that everyone expected coming into the year.
Even without Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker, and multiple starting arms in the mix after suffering injuries, the Astros are so deep and full of star talent they can overcome those issues and position themselves to make the playoffs once again.
When they get their ace and superstar right fielder back, they will look much more like the group who has made a American League-record seven consecutive ALCS appearances.
Since Houston is back in the mix, the expectation is they'll become buyers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline with some clear needs present on this roster. But, Chandler Rome of The Athletic thinks that Tucker not being in the mix will actually be the reason why they don't pursue some upgrades.
"What could give him pause: Tucker still boasts the team's highest slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS. Adding him back to an already productive offense could be all Houston needs, " he writes.
That's certainly one way to look at things.
The Astros lead the American League in hits (866), have scored the fourth-most runs (457), have the highest batting average (.262), and are top five in both on-base percentage (.322) and slugging (.418). When Tucker returns, these numbers will only increase, especially since Alex Bregman seems to have put his early season struggles behind him.
If that's the case, then it wouldn't make much sense for Houston to give up future assets, something they have very little of, to add another bat just because they can.
They still will target starting pitching help, and without feeling the need to make moves for someone in the lineup, then that should allow general manager Dana Brown to allocate resources to land someone who can be an impact player in the rotation.
However, there's also a chance the Astros are one of the quieter teams around the league.
They were a contender before they stepped foot on the mound this year, and just because they had a rough start to the season, that doesn't change this fact. Even amid all the injuries Houston has suffered, this group has shown an ability to bounce back and get into the playoff mix.
Additions would certainly help this team win, but it's not something they desperately need.