Houston Astros Interested in Signing Former New York Yankees Veteran Outfielder

The Houston Astros may bolster their outfield ahead of the 2025 MLB season by pursuing a former New York Yankees outfielder.

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo (24) reacts after hitting a sacrifice RBI against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are looking for outfield help, specifically in left field, after the departure of Kyle Tucker who was traded to the Chicago Cubs earlier this winter.

Presumably, the Astros would also like to add another left-handed bat to the lineup, one with power, that can help replace that lost production that the departure of Tucker represents.

Therefore, it comes as little surprise that Houston is interested in former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo according to MassLive. It is a natural fit between Verdugo and the Astros as he would fill both needs both in terms of playing left field and adding a lefty to the lineup.

Verdugo had a down season with the Yankees last season slashing .233/.291/.356 with an 83 OPS+ (MLB avg. 100). However, he was very productive with the Boston Red Sox for the four seasons prior slashing .281/.338/.424 with a 105 OPS+, 5% above MLB average.

Due to his down year in New York, Verdugo is likely looking for a one-year, prove it deal that could range north of just $10 million. That would put him on a contending team with the ability to hit free agency by his age-30 season and could then command a multi-year deal moving forward.

The Astros, notorious for keeping a tight pocket, are above the first luxury tax threshold and getting back underneath that mark seems unrealistic at this juncture in the offseason. Therefore, adding $10 million to the payroll is likely something owner Jim Crane would be willing to do as it would round out the roster without reaching the daunting second luxury tax threshold which taxes each dollar above the threshold at a 30% rate.

Verdugo has proven he is a serviceable regular in left field and playing for the Yankees may have not been the right situation for him. Many players have seen a decline playing in New York and moving to a smaller market like Houston may be just what the 29-year-old needs to get back on track and help propel the Astros to another postseason berth.

