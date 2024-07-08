Houston Astros' Josh Hader Reveals Reason for Allowing Home Runs
The Houston Astros lost a tough game on Sunday, giving up a walk-off home run against the Minnesota Twins. While the Astros were hopeful to win another series, they're still in a great position to win the division after struggling to start the year.
They've played better recently, but it's also important to look at the process of getting there. The team as a whole has played better, but closer Josh Hader has had his struggles.
Hader allowed the walk-off and it was his second straight outing where he allowed a home run, giving up eight on the year. His 4.15 ERA certainly isn't what Houston had hoped for when they signed him, as he's one season removed from a 1.28 ERA year.
He spoke about the reasoning for allowing home runs with Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle.
“Fastballs not getting to the location where they can’t hit it,” Hader said.
Hader hasn't been able to execute on pitchers up in the zone as much as he's hoped. Being able to execute at the top of the zone is important for Hader's success, and he realizes that. When he gets balls up in the zone, he's found success.
Each of his last four home runs allowed have all been on fastballs that weren't elevated enough.
When he's living in the upper third of the zone, Kawahara wrote that Hader had allowed a .174 average and a 39.4% whiff rate prior to the home run. Carlos Correa, the former Astros star, is the only one to hit a home run on Hader in that zone.
“I’m just not executing at the top of the zone,” Hader said. “I’m sure if you look at it last year, I was able to execute at the top of the zone a lot more often than I was this year. I’m more in the zone this year, which gives the hitters a chance to hit that inner-half fastball.”
Previous seasons indicate that he should be able to figure that out, but he hasn't done so thus far.
Appearing in 39 games, the left-hander, who signed a five-year, $95 million deal, has to be better for Houston to be the team they're looking to be.
He'll likely have an opportunity to redeem himself in their upcoming series on Tuesday when the Astros will host the Miami Marlins for a three-game set, which is a series they should win.