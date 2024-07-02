Houston Astros Land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Wild Trade Proposal
The Houston Astros have gone 10-1 over their last 11 games and are starting to look like a sleeper contender in the American League.
Due to the impressive winning streak, the Astros have moved to 43-41 on the season and are without a doubt emerging as a potential buyer ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
Keeping that in mind, Houston's decision to become buyers would alter the course of the 2024 trade deadline. Many have been hoping they would sell so players like Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman would hit the market. That's seeming less and less likely by the day.
Assuming the Astros do end up becoming buyers, there are a couple of areas they could consider trying to upgrade.
One of them is at starting pitcher, and the other is at first base.
Looking specifically at first base, there is one potential trade target that stands out among the rest. That would be none other than Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Bleacher Report recently suggested a wild three-team blockbuster trade that would have Guerrero land with Houston.
Houston Astros Receive: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (from TOR), RHP Chris Bassitt (from TOR), OF Kevin Kiermaier (from TOR), LHP Parker Messick (from CLE)
Cleveland Guardians Receive: SS Bo Bichette (from TOR), LHP Yusei Kikuchi (from TOR), C Danny Jansen (from TOR), OF Colin Barber (from HOU)
Toronto Blue Jays Receive: RHP Cristian Javier (from HOU), OF Chase DeLauter (CLE No. 1 prospect), OF Jacob Melton (HOU No. 1 prospect), SS Brice Matthews (HOU No. 3 prospect), RHP Daniel Espino (CLE No. 4 prospect), RHP Jake Bloss (HOU No. 5 prospect)
Just looking at the trade is mindblowing. However, if this were to go down, the Astros would have to be feeling very good about their situation.
Guerrero would be the headliner of this deal for Houston, but being able to acquire Bassitt, Kiermaier, and Messick would make this well worth pulling the trigger.
A closer look at Guerrero explains why the Astros would want to acquire him.
He's just 25 years old and would be a long-term pickup rather than a half-season rental. Guerrero has hit .297/.375/.471 to go along with 13 home runs and 50 RBI so far this year.
While this trade would be an entertaining one and one of the biggest that baseball has ever seen, it's much more likely that Houston and the Blue Jays would get a deal done without it turning into a three-team trade.
Acquiring a talent like Guerrero is never cheap, but the Astros should absolutely pursue him. He would fill a major need for Houston and be a piece that they can build around moving forward.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Astros choose to do at the deadline.
Will they get aggressive and try to pull off a blockbuster trade?
Fans will just have to wait and see.