Houston Astros Legend Believes Cam Smith Will Be 'Star For a Long, Long Time'
The Houston Astros have found a way to exceed all expectations in 2025, and they have managed to do so while overcoming an exceptional number of injuries.
After trading away Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, losing Alex Bregman in free agency, and dealing with various setbacks injury-wise entering the year, there were plenty of questions surrounding what this team would look like in 2025.
The return for the Tucker trade was one of the most exciting pieces, though, as the Astros got various players back who could contribute to long-term success.
More News: Astros Must Improve Offense Following Mariners Acquisition of Josh Naylor
One such player was a prospect at the time, Cam Smith, who has rapidly developed into one of the most exciting players on the team in the last few months. Now an outfielder, Smith has not only been improving at the plate, but he has found his stride in right field and has not made many rookie mistakes, despite being only 22 years old.
Recently, a current teammate and a franchise legend had some extremely favorable words to say about him and his future at the MLB level. While a somewhat common occurrence across the league, this level of praise from a future Hall of Famer is less common.
More News: Astros Place Another Starting Pitcher on IL With Concerning Injury
What Did Jose Altuve Have to Say About Cam Smith?
In a recent media appearance, Houston Astros veteran Jose Altuve discussed a variety of topics, including new teammate Cam Smith. In that discussion, he had the following to say about the young outfielder (quote reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today):
"He’s going to be a perennial All-Star. It’s amazing what he’s doing," Altuve said. "He’s 22, he barely spent any time in the minor leagues, and it’s as if he’s been in the league for 10 years.
"He wants to be great, too. I’m telling you, this guy is going to be a star for a long, long time."
More News: Astros Would Be Interested in Cardinals All-Star if He's Made Available
This is enormously high praise coming from a player who is pretty much guaranteed a spot in Cooperstown once he decides to hang up the cleats. Smith has no doubt been extremely productive this season in his rookie year, especially for someone entering an entirely new system in the process.
But hearing someone with so much experience at the MLB level say that he is not only going to be a perennial All-Star, but a "star" for a long time is definitely something special all-around.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.