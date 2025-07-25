Astros Place Another Starting Pitcher on IL With Concerning Injury
The Houston Astros have been affected by injuries all season long.
Every team has to deal with injuries. However, the Astros have been hit especially hard as of late, and eventually, the depth of the organization is going to be pushed to the limit.
So far, they have been able to navigate missing a key player in Yordan Alvarez for most of the campaign, but recent injuries to Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena have left the offense somewhat unrecognizable.
That's not even mentioning the starting rotation, which has been decimated all season long.
Now, that unit has taken another hit on the injury front with Brandon Walter being placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation.
The 28-year-old has pitched very well after injuries opened the door for him to get a chance in the Majors. In nine starts, he has totaled a 3.35 ERA and a very impressive WHIP of 0.93.
Unfortunately, he will now be sidelined with the elbow issues, which is never a good thing to hear.
For the Astros, losing Walter might make some of their potential plans at the trade deadline a bit clearer. This was a team that had to be considering adding a starting pitcher in a trade, and with another starter going down, that need has only been amplified.
In the meantime, Nick Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. He's made two appearances at the big league level this season, giving up two earned runs on four hits across two innings.
Houston also claimed infielder Logan Davidson off waivers from the Athletics and designated pitcher Nick Robertson for assignment to make a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson.
