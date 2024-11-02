Houston Astros Legend Predicted To Finally Be Elected into Hall of Fame
The Houston Astros have had many all-time greats in their franchise over the past few decades. There's a reason why the Astros have found as much success as they have, and that's in large part due to all of the elite talent they've had along the way.
At the top of that list includes former left-handed pitcher Billy Wagner. Wagner was a hard-throwing reliever, perhaps one of the best in Major League Baseball history.
Throughout his long career, the Virginia native posted a 2.31 ERA over 16 seasons. He also struck out 1,196 hitters in just 903.0 innings pitched, showing how dominant he was.
Making the Baseball Hall of Fame as a reliever is often difficult. There aren't many in Cooperstown, as voters don't view them as Hall of Fame caliber players. It doesn't make much sense, but nothing the Hall of Fame voters do does.
Wagner has been on the Hall of Fame ballot for quite some time and has yet to get in. He continues to get close, but unfortunately, the now 53-year-old hasn't completed the dream of being in Cooperstown.
To make matters more difficult, Wagner is in his 10th and final year on the ballot. If he doesn't get in this go around, things will get tough for him moving forward regarding his Hall of Fame status.
However, in the latest prediction, Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote that the Houston legend would finally make his way to Cooperstown.
"Ichiro Suzuki is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. Billy Wagner is elected in his 10th and final year on the ballot. And Andruw Jones, the greatest defensive center fielder I ever saw, also gets the call to Cooperstown."
In 2023, he finished with 73.8% of votes, just 1.2% away from the 75% needed to enter the Hall of Fame.
“It's super disappointing,” Wagner told MLB.com. “You can't hide it. It's frustrating, but on the other hand I thank God I had an opportunity to be on that ballot, and I'm really happy for the guys that did get in. They deserve it.”
He has every right to feel that way.
If there's been one reliever who isn't in the Hall of Fame that should be, it's likely Wagner, who pitched for the Astros from 1995 to 2003.
He was as good as it gets and should be rewarded for that.