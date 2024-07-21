Houston Astros Linked To Three Starting Pitching Trade Options
The Houston Astros are going to be a team to keep a very close eye on over the next 10 days. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, they would love to make an impact move or two.
Ideally, Dana Brown and the front office will be able to improve the starting rotation and acquire a first baseman. Those are the two main areas of needs that the Astros need to focus on.
Injuries have completely torn apart the rotation. Even Justin Verlander has been unable to return quickly from an injury that wasn't supposed to keep him out long-term. Now, with the team back in playoff contention, Houston needs some help.
With a 52-46 record, the Astros have won two straight over the Seattle Mariners coming out of the All-Star break and have taken over first place in the AL West division. They should get aggressive on the trade market with the way they have been playing in recent weeks.
If they can add a couple of quality pieces, there is nothing holding them back from having a dominant second half of the season and powering into the postseason.
All of that being said, Drew Koch of FanSided has suggested three starting pitchers that Houston should pursue.
Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox
First up on the list was an intriguing White Sox pitcher not named Garrett Crochet.
Fedde has had a quality 2024 season, starting in 19 games and compiling a 7-3 record to go along with a 2.99 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 111.1 innings pitched. Those numbers would slide into the Astros' rotation nicely and would give them exactly the kind of production that they need.
Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels
Next, they were linked to a trade for Anderson. He has been a popular name mentioned in trade rumors and would give Houston a consistent presence in the rotation as well.
Anderson has gone 8-8 this season in 19 starts and has recorded a 2.97 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, and a 1.7 K/BB ratio in 118.0 innings. Depending on the price tag that the Angels have on him, Houston would be wise to check in and pursue a trade for the 34-year-old veteran.
Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays
Finally, a trade with the Blue Jays could make sense. Kikuchi is a popular trade target for teams that need starting pitching.
The 33-year-old pitcher would be a cheaper option for teams that need starting pitching. He has gone 4-9 this season to go along with a 4.54 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP, a 4.5 K/BB ratio and 111.0 innings pitched. Kikuchi wouldn't be as good of a piece as the other two on this list, but he would be a decent addition.