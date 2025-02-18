Houston Astros Losing Star Free Agent Will Impact Winning Culture for Franchise
With camp underway for the Houston Astros, they will be a much-different-looking team in 2025.
It was a busy offseason for the Astros after a shocking early elimination in the American League Wild Card Round last year. With the payroll getting high for Houston, they had to make some tough decisions this winter on players who have been important parts of their franchise for many years.
The first significant domino to fall was the shocking trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. With the star outfielder being in the final year of his contract, the Astros realized that they wouldn’t be able to afford to keep him based on what his market was going to be.
In addition to trading away Tucker, Houston also lost their star third baseman, Alex Bregman.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com recently spoke about the loss of Bregman being a potential blow to the culture of the Astros.
“Jose Altuve wanted Bregman back in Houston so badly he publicly implored owner Jim Crane to make it happen and was willing to move to left field to accommodate it. He was that important to their culture.”
On the field, there is no doubt that the loss of Bregman will impact the lineup for Houston. In 2024, he slashed 260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 76 RBI. That is some strong offense production and Isaac Paredes will have his work cut out for him to try and replace that at the hot corner.
However, while the on-the-field production has always been solid, sometimes the things a player brings to a team and a clubhouse can be equally as important.
With a leader like Jose Altuve opening up and speaking about being willing to move positions to keep Bregman, that is a significant note. The second baseman has been an All-Star for many years at the position and moving at this stage in his career says a lot about wanting to keep his teammate.
Unfortunately, despite having a significant offer on the table for Bregman, the gold glover will be heading to the Boston Red Sox for at least one season.
For Altuve, it seems that the team will be tying him out in left field even though their star third baseman has left.
After the tough loss to the Detroit Tigers in the postseason, it will be interesting to see how the franchise bounces back in 2025. Not having one of their leaders and top players anymore will likely have an impact on that potential bounce back.
The Red Sox will be getting not only a great player but a great glue guy and a proven winner in the league. For the Astros, this loss could end up being a blow to their winning culture.