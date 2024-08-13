Houston Astros Making the Postseason Seems 'Inevitable' Despite Early Struggles
The Houston Astros have been one of the more confusing teams in baseball throughout the 2024 season. In first place in the American League West, going 7-3 over their last 10 games, the Astros have proven at times that they're capable of winning a World Series. However, for much of the start of the campaign, they were one of the worst teams in baseball.
The question for them is whether they're as good as they've played throughout the past few months or if they're somewhere in between how they played at the beginning of the year and now. Perhaps that's somewhere in the middle. Maybe they're as good as they're currently playing, and who knows, there's always a chance that they're as bad as they were at one point.
It almost feels safe to say that they're as good as they're currently playing, given the success they've found throughout the past decade. However, they haven't been as dominant as they typically are.
It's important to remember that if Houston doesn't win the division, they're not guaranteed to make the postseason via the Wild Card. They're a few games out in the American League Wild Card, but they have time to figure it out in that race, too.
Winning the division is certainly the goal, as it always is. They look to have a good chance of doing that as they control their own destiny from here on out.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report looked at fringe MLB playoff teams, including the Astros. He wrote that he's buying them to make the postseason, adding that it feels "inevitable" that they'll make the playoffs.
"But then they turned around and lost nine of their next 14, including series losses to both the A's and the Rays. That rough stretch was punctuated by a walk-off, extra-innings loss to the Rangers, in what felt like a season-saving moment for one and a dam-breaking moment for the other.
"Lo and behold, Houston immediately rallied to win its next four games and once again feels like an inevitable October participant."
It's tough to disagree with what Miller says here, as Houston looks primed to make the postseason. Not only do they look to be in a good position to do that, but it wouldn't be the craziest suggestion to say they'll win the World Series.
There isn't a clear favorite in Major League Baseball, which leads to some optimism for them if they can get healthy on the mound.