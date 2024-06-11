Houston Astros Manager Gives ‘Hopeful’ Update on Injured Superstar
The Houston Astros can activate outfielder Kyle Tucker from the 10-day injured list on Friday. Manager Joe Espada made it sound like that was a possibility during Monday’s chat with the media before their game with the San Francisco Giants.
Espada said Tucker is no longer on crutches, per The Athletic, which he needed after he fouled a ball off his right shin a week ago. The Astros waited until Friday to put him on the IL (retroactive to June 4), hoping that Tucker would respond quickly to treatment.
The shin didn’t respond as quickly as hoped, but he didn’t suffer serious damage. He is listed with a right shin contusion.
Tucker has been hopeful that he would return when he’s eligible. Espada expressed the same hopefulness.
If Houston hopes to make up any ground in the American League West or the AL Wild Card race, they need Tucker’s bat. They entered Monday’s game with the Giants 6.5 games out of the AL West lead and 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
When the 27-year-old right fielder went on the IL he was slashing .266/.395/.584/.979 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. At the time his .979 OPS was fourth in the Majors behind Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Marcell Ozuna. He was second in the AL with 46 walks and third with a .584 slugging percentage. He also had more walks than strikeouts (41) at the plate.
It’s shaping up to be another season that puts Tucker in the mix for AL Most Valuable Player. The Astros’ first-round pick out of Tampa, Fla., in 2015 has been in the Top 20 of MVP voting each of the past three seasons. He had his best finish in 2023 when he finished fifth. Shohei Ohtani won the award.
Tucker has also been an All-Star each of the past two seasons and he’s on the ballot again and figures to be one of the most likely Astros to make the team, whether as a starter or as a reserve.
Houston is in San Francisco for the next three games. After an off-day for travel on Thursday, they return to Minute Maid Park to host the Detroit Tigers starting on Friday, which is when Tucker and the Astros hope he’s active.