Houston Astros Must Enhance First Base To Compete Effectively Next Season
The Houston Astros have entered the offseason looking to improve after a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.
For many years, the Astros have been considered the team to beat in the American League, however, in the AL Wild Card round, they were swept in their series against the Detroit Tigers.
After almost a decade of success, it is possible that Houston is taking a step backward with a lot of their core getting older.
This offseason, the biggest storyline for the Astros will be what happens to their star third baseman, Alex Bregman.
The talented slugger is the best player at his position available on the free-agent market, so he is expected to get a massive contract.
While keeping their franchise cornerstone will be a top priority, they also have a major issue at first base that needs to be addressed.
Recently, Brian Murphy of MLB.com highlighted the need for Houston to address that position.
“The Astros may be most focused on bringing back third baseman Alex Bregman, but they have had a glaring issue on the opposite corner of the diamond for the previous couple of years. Outside of a five-week hot streak at the end of the 2023 season, José Abreu didn't make much of an impact with Houston. He owned a .362 OPS through 120 plate appearances before he was released in mid-June. Jon Singleton received the majority of the reps at first from that point, but his inability to hit left-handed pitching (.457 OPS in 82 PA this season) leaves him best suited as more of a platoon bat who can excel against righties.”
Due to the failures of Jose Abreu, the Astros are once again trying to upgrade at first base this offseason.
Last year, they simply didn’t get the offensive production needed from the position, and as a team that hopes to contend for a World Series, that needs to be improved.
Fortunately, there are some good options available in free agency, but unless they are going to spend a lot on a player like Pete Alonso, it seems unlikely they will be getting a younger option to man that corner infield spot.
Due to the contract of Abreu, Houston might be a bit scared to commit to a veteran on a multi-year deal.
With needs currently at both corners with Bregman still being a free agent, the Astros have a lot of tough decisions to make to improve, and at least sustain, what the roster was from last season.
If they want to be true contenders in 2025, though, they have to find a way to improve production at first base.